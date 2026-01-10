Credit: Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers minced no words on Friday night, calling the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis “straight-up murder.”

Following Milwaukee’s 105-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Rivers was asked how he felt about athletes being asked about and participating in politics. He took it as an opportunity to reference the Wednesday incident in which Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

“What happened in Minnesota was a straight-up murder, in my opinion,” Rivers said. “And it’s awful. This lady was probably trying to go home, and she didn’t make it home, and that’s really sad. The whole ICE thing is, it’s a travesty.”

Trump administration officials claim that Good was impeding an ICE operation and drove her car towards the agent, who acted in self-defense. Various videos of the incident appear to show one agent trying to open her SUV door and another stepping in front of the vehicle. An agent shot Good after she attempted to drive away.

Rivers, who previously spoke out against ICE when they deployed in his hometown of Chicago, denounced them once again on Friday.

“It’s clear, to me, we’re attacking Brown people, and I just happen to be Brown,” Rivers said. “And I don’t think it should just be Brown people who are upset at this. I think we all have to be.

“I don’t care what side of this thing you are on politically. What’s going on in our country right now is absolutely wrong, as far as the race stuff. The politics, I’m not gonna get into. The race stuff, I will. And it’s just wrong, and we have to do something, but the only thing we can do right now is keep speaking up because it doesn’t seem like they care, and that’s troublesome.”

Rivers comments echo those of echoed those of Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.