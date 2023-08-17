Credit: Brooklyn Nets Twitter

Like the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans gained some significant attention this off-season. The team’s humorous schedule reveal video went viral after they went around and asked locals who they were facing, based on the logos of the other NFL teams on their schedule.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. ? ?: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

And so the NBA released its schedule on Thursday. There wasn’t as much hullabaloo (the NFL probably will always have that on lockdown due to its greater standing amongst the American public), but one funny video did emerge. Brooklyn decided to poke some fun and pay homage to the Titans and their hilarious schedule release video idea.

The Nets went over to nearby Coney Island to play the game with their fans. Some hilarious answers ensued, as the video will tell you. One local hilariously said that the New York Knicks were, actually, the New York Yankees.

Another made an even funnier claim. The Atlanta Hawks? They’re an insurance company, actually. Then there was someone who got a little too local, guessing that the Golden State Warriors logo was actually just the Brooklyn Bridge inside a basketball.

Can confirm these are all real logos ? (s/o the @Titans for the inspo) pic.twitter.com/Z4RHwPhKVz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 17, 2023

These hilarious answers, and the others that followed, are indicative that content like this still provides hilarious results. Asking the average person walking through the boardwalk about anything might yield something both funny and revealing about them and how much they consume. The average sports fan might scratch their heads and look on with frustration. Others? Well, I guess you’d be surprised, as the Nets pointed out.

