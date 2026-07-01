LeBron James and Brian Windhorst

LeBron James proved that he’s still the king; even at 41 years old, when news broke Tuesday that his eight-year tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers would be coming to a close, making him an unrestricted free agent for the fourth time in his career.

Fans, analysts, and pundits have been left completely in the dark about which franchise the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is leaning toward signing with, although ESPN’s Dave McMenamin has reported that the King instructed his agent, Klutch Sports founder and CEO Rich Paul, to reach out to every interested team so that he can properly gauge his options.

In the meantime, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has put on quite the show trying to connect the dots himself.

After the news initially broke that James would be parting ways with Los Angeles, Windhorst hinted at which franchises acted with the “knowledge” of where James’s head was at, seemingly pointing to LeBron landing in the Bay Area following Draymond Green’s opt-out, giving the franchise increased flexibility.

“Who acted with knowledge? Did the Cavs act with knowledge? Did the Heat act with knowledge? Did the Lakers act with knowledge? No. The Warriors acted with knowledge. Draymond opted out. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Brian Windhorst: “Who acted with knowledge? Did the Cavs act with knowledge? Did the Heat act with knowledge? Did the Lakers act with knowledge? No. The Warriors acted with knowledge. Draymond opted out. That’s all I’m gonna say” pic.twitter.com/KGKKn2QJHe — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 30, 2026

Later in the day, on NBA Today’s Free Agency Special, Windhorst floated the idea of the Cleveland Cavaliers luring James back to Northeast Ohio by trading for Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who Boston failed to move to Milwaukee in exchange for former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“What can the Cavs do?” Windhorst asked his fellow panelists rhetorically on Tuesday. “James Harden opted out yesterday. He, from what I understand, is willing to partner with the Cavs to figure out a way to improve the roster. Jaylen Brown is out there. Can the Cavs make a move for Jaylen Brown, then come to LeBron and say: ‘How do you feel about us now?’ That’s the type of move that you’re going to do to get LeBron James’s attention.”

“Can the Cavs make a move for Jaylen Brown then come to LeBron and say, ‘How do you feel about us now?'”@WindhorstESPN explains how the Cavaliers can try to lure LeBron in free agency 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZwOqXFGFu2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2026

As of Wednesday afternoon, it’s still unclear where James’s head is at to everyone outside of his immediate circle, but if anyone is interested in connecting all the dots before his final decision is announced, Windhorst is on a generational run at piecing it all together, even if his hinted-at landing spots are the same ones fans and analysts have come up with on their own.