Frank Isola (left), Cooper Flagg (middle), and Brian Scalabrine (right). (Photo courtesy of SiriusXM.)

The 2026 NBA Playoffs are almost here, and after a significant jump in viewership, the postseason will be must-see TV. The Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18) and the Detroit Pistons (60-22) are the top seeds, but both face a tough road to the NBA Finals.

To help us understand more, we recently caught up with Brian Scalabrine. The veteran NBC Sports Boston analyst for the Boston Celtics also has a daily show on SiriusXM NBA Radio. The Starting Lineup is hosted by Frank Isola and Scalabrine.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: Which first-round matchup intrigues you the most?

Brian Scalabrine: “I think out West it’s going to be Minnesota-Denver, just because Denver hasn’t played well all year, has been hurt, and their defense has been so subpar. They have the best player in the world (Nikola Jokić), and yet they’ve been having trouble getting stops. Minnesota, on the other hand, I feel like they’re playing a little bit of rope-a-dope right now. Anthony Edwards has been out. They’re bringing Ayo Dosunmu up to speed. Bones Hyland has thrived. Donte DiVincenzo has played 82 games this year. So, I kind of feel like, talent-wise, that team is kind of lying in the weeds. To me, that’ll be a big upset.”

What about in the East?

“I would say Knicks-Atlanta is interesting, just because I think the only way to really beat the Knicks is to push the basketball, and Atlanta does that better than most. To me, it comes down to how effective Mitchell Robinson is. I know he’s going to play well, but do the free throws come into play, like a hack-a-Mitch? Is he going to play extended minutes? Will (the Knicks) run some lineups that will be really slow? Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns: Atlanta would have a hard time matching up with them. But on the other hand, they have to guard Atlanta’s shooting with Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson. To me, it’s really interesting.”

Which player has the most to prove?

“I think Karl-Anthony Towns has a lot to prove to people. It shouldn’t be that case, but for whatever reason, every year the NBA has a punching bag, and it seems like this year Karl-Anthony Towns has been the punching bag. I think he has a lot to prove as far as the Knicks’ expectations from firing Tom Thibodeau. If they lose in the second round to the Celtics, he’s going to get a lot of heat. He’s got a lot of pressure on him.”

What should we expect from Victor Wembanyama’s postseason debut?

“We’re all assuming Wemby is going to be great. He should be great. I don’t see a world in which Wemby isn’t great. But he’s never really done it in the playoffs before. Expectations have never been higher for a player with no playoff success. I think the world thinks it wouldn’t shock us if this guy were the Finals MVP. He has no experience whatsoever. But when you watch him play live, the impact he has is so immense on both ends of the floor.”

How have the Boston Celtics looked since Jayson Tatum’s return?

“Good. Jaylen Brown has become even better than he was when Tatum was out. The numbers were good. They were a top-two-or-three offense, but it just looks like they’re getting better shots. They’re understanding the process of making sure everyone’s involved. Joe Mazzulla has cut down the rotation a little. There are a lot of boxes that were checked. The still-unproven side of them is the backup big. Neemias Queta, a lot rides on his shoulders. And then what’s the answer when he goes to the bench? Is Joe going to go small? Is Nikola Vučević or Luka Garza going to be able to hold down the physicality of the East at that position?”

Most games with 30+ points and zero turnovers in Celtics history:



1. Jayson Tatum – 16

2. Reggie Lewis – 13

3. Larry Bird – 12

Jaylen Brown – 12

5. Kevin McHale – 7

Paul Pierce – 7 pic.twitter.com/vbhwNKdEVr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 30, 2026

Can the Los Angeles Lakers get past the Houston Rockets without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves?

“JJ Redick has done a great job with the Lakers against the Rockets. They blitzed Kevin Durant and forced him into seven turnovers (on March 16). I’m not sure you could do that (again) to squeeze out four wins. I know the Lakers’ best matchup with those guys out is the Houston Rockets, so I think they’re in a good position. I’m not sure I’d pick them to beat the Houston Rockets without Luka and Austin Reaves. But LeBron has done remarkable things in the playoffs.”

Is there any reason the top seeds don’t reach the NBA Finals?

“There are a lot of reasons Detroit won’t. Detroit’s tough, but their lack of shooting is a concern. I talked to J.B. Bickerstaff on my show. I think he really likes where he’s at and the identity of his team. We’ll see if three-point shooting becomes the issue. Cade Cunningham is a brilliant player, but if he has no space to work, it’s going to be tough for him. Every team in the East has a flaw.”

Who could stop the Thunder from repeating as NBA champs?

“There are two Wembanyamas. There’s the Wembanyama who’s fresh on the court. If Wemby’s not sucking wind, you’re not beating him. So if he’s Superman, I fully expect him to beat Oklahoma City. But I’ve seen it so many times: when Wemby gets tired, turnovers go up. He gets weak around the basket. He’ll get beat off a closeout. He has weaknesses, but only when he’s sucking wind. Outside of that, when he’s fresh, flexing, and talking a little trash, that dude is unbeatable.”

Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine have their own day!! 🤩🤩



October 4, 2023 is @TheFrankIsola and @Scalabrine Day in Milwaukee



Special thank you to @MayorOfMKE and the entire @Bucks organization for the hospitality 🫶 https://t.co/HTPS9Ko2Uu pic.twitter.com/3rKhdnhhmD — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 4, 2023

What’s it like doing a radio show with Frank Isola?

“It’s like I’m Frank’s sidekick. He dictates the topics. It’s just two guys who love hoops, almost obsessed with it, who are honest about the NBA, and we want the NBA to continue to be what I think is the best league in the world.”

Why did Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson declare Oct. 4, 2023, as Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine Day?

“I don’t know how it happened. How did we end up with a day in Milwaukee? (Former Bucks president) Peter Feigin is a big fan of the show and was there. They named a beer after us, and they even named a slice of pizza after us. So we have a huge fan base in Milwaukee, for whatever reason.”