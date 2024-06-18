Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates in the locker room after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
By all accounts, the Boston Celtics should have finished the 2023-2024 NBA season as the league champions.

It’s always easier said than done for the team considered the best in the league to follow through and win the title, but the Celtics did just that, completing a 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday to claim their 18th franchise crown.

All credit is due to the Celtics, but just because they were the odds-on favorite for the entire NBA Playoffs, that doesn’t mean they’re above a little payback on those who doubted them.

Heading into the finals, plenty of sports media folks such as Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless, Nick Wright, and Shaquille O’Neal were unconvinced of the Celtics’ ability to get the job done. A day after proving them wrong, Boston took to social media to remind everyone who the doubters were.

To be fair, the Celtics did have to deal with a lot of narratives and nonsense in media circles. They even heard about it from local media regarding whether or not their road to the championship was too “easy” to make it count. Not to mention all of the concerns about their roster, depth, and experience, none of which seemed to be much of a problem against the Mavs.

So take your victory lap, Celtics.

