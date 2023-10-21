May 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) takes the floor before game two of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and 98.5 The Sports Hub in Beantown agreed to an extension to keep the C’s on the air this week.

James Stewart posted the joint announcement from the Celtics and WBZ-FM in Boston on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

98.5 The Sports Hub and The Boston Celtics Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Extension Boston, MA (10/20/2023): The Boston Celtics announced a multi-year broadcast extension with Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub today during the Zolak and Bertrand Show. The station has… — James Stewart ☝️ (@IAmJamesStewart) October 20, 2023

A portion of the release can be found below:

The Boston Celtics announced a multi-year broadcast extension with Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub today during the Zolak and Bertrand Show. The station has been the official flagship Station of the Boston Celtics Radio Network since 2013. Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell will continue to be the voices of the team radio broadcast, building off of more than two decades of their partnership. In addition to the games, 98.5 The Sports Hub will also air Celtics related programming throughout the season, including a weekly call-in from Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla on The Zolak & Betrand Show each Wednesday.

The release also promised ‘The Celtics Show’ at 12 p.m. on Saturdays each week, hosted by personalities Jim Murray and Chris Gasper. Joe Murray will be joined by Cerrone Battle as well for weeknight broadcasts, according to the release.

The Celtics maintain continuity and continue a decade-long relationship with this move. It’s not difficult to be convenient for your fans, so this was a strong move for all involved.

[James Stewart]