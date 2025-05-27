Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks have struggled at home during the NBA Playoffs, currently sitting with a 3-5 record at Madison Square Garden.

WFAN host Boomer Esiason has identified the issue. It’s not coaching. It’s not a lack of hustle. It’s not even the pressure of trying to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973.

The problem is the presence of Timothée Chalamet.

“I think they’re just sick and tired of all the goddamn celebrities at home,” Esiason said on Tuesday’s Boomer & Gio. “They hate playing in front of these people, and they’d just rather get away from all of that.”

“I think they’re just sick and tired of all the goddamn celebrities at home. They hate playing in front of these people, and they’d just rather get away from all of that.” – Boomer Esiason diagnosing the Knicks’ playoff struggles at MSG pic.twitter.com/yjFrz5fnvf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 27, 2025

If true, that makes the Knicks sound pretty soft. The Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s seemed to do just fine playing in front of celebrities every night, and it’s nothing new for New York-based athletes to see A-listers in the front row for their games.

Among the notable names spotted courtside at Knicks playoff games are Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, the Kardashians, Ben Stiller, Larry David, John McEnroe, and WBD CEO David Zaslav.

Timothée Chalamet playing the role he was born to play: Certified Knicks sicko. pic.twitter.com/gerE5iUHHe — Ben Krimmel (@BenKrimmel) May 26, 2025

Esiason was probably being a little tongue-in-cheek with the explanation. Celebrities are indeed hard to ignore during games, but we have a feeling that professional basketball players, who have been playing in front of massive crowds and national TV audiences their entire careers, can handle seeing the star of Wonka during timeouts.