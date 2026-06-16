Credit: NBA on ABC

President Donald Trump caused an uproar by going to the Knicks’ house for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, but now that they’re champions, the Knicks will have to decide whether they should return the favor by visiting Trump’s White House.

The New York Knicks haven’t received a formal invite from the White House yet, but that is certain to come, considering Trump’s relationship with team owner James Dolan. Trump became the first sitting president to attend the NBA Finals last week, sitting next to Dolan in the owner’s suite for Game 3. It ended up being the Knicks’ lone loss over a 51-day span, which some blamed on Trump.

But with the Knicks scheduled to meet with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to receive the keys to the city after Thursday’s ticker-tape parade, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason wants to know when they’ll make their celebratory trip to the White House.

“When does Jim Dolan tell his team that we’re going down to visit my good friend Donald Trump in the White House? That’s what I can’t wait for” – Boomer Esiason on the Knicks pic.twitter.com/SjO1Xti6bJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 16, 2026

“When does Jim Dolan tell his team that we’re going down to visit my good friend Donald Trump in the White House?” Esiason asked on his Tuesday morning radio show with co-host Gregg Giannotti. “That’s what I can’t wait for. And hopefully they all go. Hopefully, they go just like they’re doing everything that they’re doing here. I would love to see them be honored at the White House, given this is the 250th birthday of our great nation, wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the Knicks standing there with a huge Knicks fan who happens to be the president of the United States.”

Esiason noted the political aspect of politicians attempting to attach themselves to championship teams, but just as he wants the Knicks to visit Trump, the former NFL MVP also has no issue with them visiting Mamdani.

“You go out of respect to the office…I would think that everybody can get over the political nature of all of this,” Esiason said. “Doing the right thing by the team, which this mayor happens to be doing, I’m all in support of. I have no problem with the New York Knicks going to a socialist mayor and saying, ‘We’re the champions, here are the keys,’ and the mayor basking in the glow of that championship.”

Championship teams have visited Trump during his second term in the White House, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Eagles. But if the Knicks accept an invite to the White House, they will be the first NBA champions to visit Trump during either of his terms.

The Golden State Warriors had their invites publicly rescinded by Trump after they showed no interest in visiting during his first term. And while the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Boston Celtics all visited Joe Biden in the White House, the Oklahoma City Thunder chose not to visit Trump after winning the title last season. But with Knicks players seemingly having a strong relationship with Dolan, and Dolan similarly having a strong relationship with the current president, they might be the first NBA team willing to visit Trump at the White House.