Credit: The Right Time with Bomani Jones

Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. In response, Bomani Jones questioned the decision to draft him as well as how it was covered.

Lakers star LeBron James, Bronny’s father, has long been vocal about his desire to play with his son. And while Bronny was generally not regarded as a top draft prospect, speculation that he’d end up on the Lakers has been rampant for weeks. Shortly after that speculation became reality on Thursday, Jones called it out on X, formerly Twitter.

“still can’t believe either lebron thinks this is a good idea,” Jones said, before turning his attention to those covering it. “and it’s embarrassing more ppl in my profession won’t call this the clown sh t that it is. but here we are.”

still can’t believe either lebron thinks this is a good idea. and it’s embarrassing more ppl in my profession won’t call this the clown sh t that it is. but here we are. — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 27, 2024

Adrian Wojnarowski detailed on Thursday that James is hardly the first example of nepotism in the NBA.

And to be fair, it’s not as though Jones is the only person in the media to make this point. ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins was highly critical of his own network’s coverage of James in May.

[Bomani Jones on X]