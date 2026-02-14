Screenshot from NBA on Prime

Remember that time Kendrick Perkins deleted his Twitter account? No? Well, Blake Griffin does, and he would love to make it happen again.

With the 2026 NBA Dunk Contest taking place this weekend, Prime Video’s Thursday night broadcast ended with a dunk-off between Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, as both former All-Stars shared highlights of their best career dunks. And maybe you don’t remember Kendrick Perkins deleting his Twitter account, but you probably remember that time Griffin put him on a poster.

“My final dunk I think maybe is my favorite because of who it was on.,” Griffin said as Prime Video replayed his 2012 dunk over Perkins.

As Kendrick Perkins has recently been on a quest to find similarities between himself and Victor Wembanyama, this definitely is not it.

“And my favorite fact about this dunk is Kendrick Perkins deleted his Twitter account after this,” Griffin added. “Wish I could go back and do it again.”

Despite the impressive folklore, Perkins has denied that this dunk caused him to delete his Twitter account back in 2012. The current ESPN analyst did briefly delete his Twitter account around the time of that dunk, but it happened before Griffin’s all-time slam, not after, with Perkins citing “too much negativity” as the reason behind his social media sabbatical. The dunk may not have caused Perkins to delete his Twitter account, but it made people realize he had.

Perkins has since found his voice on social media again and in the media in general as a prominent NBA personality for ESPN. It’s not clear whether Griffin wishes he could go back to dunking on Perkins one more time, get him to delete his social media account again, or both. But Griffin definitely gave off the vibe that he isn’t the biggest fan of Kendrick Perkins.