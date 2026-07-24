Credit: The Ringer on X

The Chicago Bulls ended up with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it still landed them a special talent who looks like a potential superstar.

North Carolina product Caleb Wilson was considered a prospect with as high a ceiling as anyone in a loaded draft that featured AJ Dybantsa (No. 1 pick by the Washington Wizards), Darryn Peterson (No. 2 pick by the Utah Jazz), and Cameron Boozer (No. 3 pick by the Memphis Grizzlies) going ahead of him.

After the draft, The Ringer founder Bill Simmons called the Bulls the “biggest winner” of the draft and explained that he’s “completely all 100 percent in” on Wilson’s career, referring to Wilson as “the first legit Bulls star since Derrick Rose.”

“He’s the first legit Bulls star since Derrick Rose.”@BillSimmons on why Chicago is the biggest winner of the NBA Draft after drafting Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain. pic.twitter.com/gNiR5gDro2 — The Ringer (@ringer) June 24, 2026

Then the NBA Summer League came along, and Wilson was brilliant with a game-high 35 points and 7-of-11 shooting on three-pointers in his debut.

And after watching Wilson’s Summer League efforts, Simmons is taking his Wilson evaluation a step further.

Is Caleb Wilson the next T-Mac? 👀@BillSimmons can’t contain his excitement for the Bulls rookie after his Summer League run. pic.twitter.com/1X3migVRye — The Ringer (@ringer) July 23, 2026

“I was on the record as saying I thought Caleb Wilson was the most undervalued guy at the draft, even at four,” Simmons began on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “I think there was a real case to just trade back, and he might be the best player anyway, which I don’t ever normally feel that way with a draft. And he comes in, and he hits threes. [Joe House], I’ve got to say, we’re a little older than [J. Kyle Mann]; [Wilson] looked very T-Mac-ish to me. That was the one that jumped out to me. I was like, ‘This is like watching T-Mac again.’ Like, he’s a little taller; he’s like 6’10”. But same kind of skinny, inside-outside. But then is adding this explosive Shawn Kemp side too.”

Simmons then got absolutely wild with his thoughts on Wilson.

“If I was a Bulls fan, I would have no sperm left in my body,” Simmons explained. “I would lose my mind.”

“You’d need a j*zz room for what that man did,” Joe House responded.

“It’s like when we had the colonoscopy,” Simmons continued. “It was when they give you the stuff to clean your colon out. That’s what Caleb Wilson was for sperm. Oh my God!”