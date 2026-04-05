Credit: The Bill Simmons Podcast

Bill Simmons doesn’t want to hear it from local podcasters when it comes to the NBA’s never-ending GOAT debate.

The Ringer founder recently argued that Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry may not have ever been the unanimous best player in the league due to the presence of LeBron James and the ascension of Nikola Jokic during some of Curry’s most memorable seasons.

“LeBron’s there though,” Simmons said of Curry’s unanimous NBA MVP season in 2015, before proposing the 2022, only to have his guest, Chris Ryan, remind him of Jokic, who won his second consecutive MVP for the 2021-22 campaign.

“How’s he jump over Jokic?” Ryan asked.

“He maybe doesn’t,” Simmons conceded.

Tommy Gunn, a Warriors fan and the host of Light Years, a Warriors podcast, took exception with the take, imploring Simmons to “take something for the dementia,” in a post on X.

Memory-holing unanimous MVP Steph is so fucking crazy lmao Steph was gettin MJ comps in 2016 Love Simmons but good god take something for the dementia https://t.co/ve3iDrwbGG — TG (@TommyGunnNBA) April 4, 2026

It didn’t take long for the “Podfather” to fire back.

“Hey dickhead — LeBron finished 2016 winning the last 3 final games and the title. You should worry about your own career, this will be the highlight of yours that i responded to you. There’s a reason you are where you are,” Simmons wrote back.

Hey dickhead — LeBron finished 2016 winning the last 3 final games and the title. You should worry about your own career, this will be the highlight of yours that i responded to you. There’s a reason you are where you are. https://t.co/hX0zDn4aRx — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 4, 2026

Although a lot of the noise and conversation surrounding the NBA’s GOAT debate is done in bad faith, and in particular, there’s been a major divide when it comes to comparing players across eras, Simmons and Ryan are both making solid arguments. As great a career as Curry has had, it’s certainly debatable if he’s ever been the undisputed best player in the league. And even still, if you’re going to take a shot at the Podfather, you better not miss.