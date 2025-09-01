LeBron James and Bill Simmons

On Monday, Nike launched a new ad in celebration of LeBron James’ upcoming 23rd season in the NBA.

Suffice it to say, Bill Simmons wasn’t a fan.

“This is a full-fledged ‘Yikes!'” The Ringer founder wrote on X while reposting the ad.

It’s not tough to read between the lines of Simmons’ criticism, which likely refers to the melodramatic nature in which James is presented as a king throughout the ad. Showcasing imagery reminiscent of Gladiator and Game of Thrones, the spot ends with the 4-time NBA MVP placing a literal crown on his head as a woman narrates.

“They called him ‘the Chosen One,'” the narrator says. “He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders. But he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it. Behold the greatness. He is ‘the Forever King.'”

This is a full-fledged “Yikes!” https://t.co/3wcdZMfkbr — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 1, 2025

It’s worth noting that Simmons wasn’t the only person quick to poke fun at James’ new ad on social media. Most commentary, however, focused on claims such as “every rival was defeated,” with those weighing in pointing to the Miami Heat’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals and James’ losing record against Tim Duncan and Steph Curry in the league’s championship round.

While there is certainly no debating the impressive nature of James’ legacy as he enters what will be a league record 23rd season, the commercial is admittedly a bit much. It also feeds into criticism that the Los Angeles Lakers star has faced from the likes of Stephen A. Smith, who have pointed out the frequency with which the Akron, Ohio, native often touts his résumé

But if the new Nike ad is any indication, such criticisms clearly aren’t altering LeBron James’ approach. If anything, it looks like he’ll spend his 23rd career season leaning into them.