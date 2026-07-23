Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, The Ringer

We still don’t know where LeBron James will play basketball for the upcoming NBA season. But if the author of The Book of Basketball, Bill Simmons, has his way… it will be with the Miami Heat.

But not because of the reasons you might expect.

James is seemingly no closer to making a decision on his free agency destination than when he first announced he was saying goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even his agent Rich Paul just this week tamped down any notion that a decision had any existing timetable, saying any reports about James’s thoughts or leanings shouldn’t be given any credence. Not even the accidental publishing of an introductory press conference announcing James’ signing from the Heat has moved any real action.

But by all accounts, LeBron James is seriously considering a return to one of his two former homes with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

And Simmons would prefer for James to take his talents back to South Beach to link up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo in a new-look Big 3. Not because it would be James’ best chance to win one more championship, but for pure schadenfreude. In a clip from his recent podcast shared on social media, he believes not only would the trio be a terrible fit together from a basketball sense, but the “annoying” Heat fans and media would be in for a rude awakening.

Bill Simmons TAKES SHOTS at the Heat fans/media and hopes LeBron joins Miami: “There’s two reasons I think it’d be fun if he went to Miami. One, I think it’s a terrible fit. Two, their annoying fans and even more annoying media will be going nuts that they think they’re going to… https://t.co/MUesixz9yO pic.twitter.com/titL61TPAR — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 23, 2026

“There’s two reasons I think it would be fun if he went to Miami. One is I think that’s a terrible fit of all those guys together. And two, their annoying fans, their even more annoying media will be going nuts that they think they’re going to win the title. And it’s going to be really fun to watch that crash and burn,” Simmons said.

Bill Simmons went on to claim the Miami Heat press corps is the “most annoying media.” That’s an interesting title to have bestowed upon you and in all likelihood, Dan Le Batard and company will have something to say about it. If anything, he and fellow Heat fans and media members just might take it as a badge of honor.