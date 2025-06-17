Screen grab: ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast’

The names of superstars like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James have been woven into the fabric of the NBA for seemingly forever. However, the sobering reality is that just like the Michael Jordans, Kobe Bryants, and Dirk Nowitzkis of the NBA before them, the old guard are on the back end of their careers, and the torch will be passed to the next generation.

Fans, pundits, and media members are constantly in debate over who will be the “face of the league” when the time comes for the NBA to prioritize showcasing its young talent, and the debates have become increasingly unhinged as networks and outlets continue to prioritize sensationalism.

Last month, former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins issued an apology for saying Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards wasn’t a viable option to be the face of the league due to leading a questionable personal life (Edwards has children with multiple women).

“You gotta check the boxes when you’re the face of the league,” Perkins said in an appearance on ESPN’s popular debate show, First Take. “Yes, we know you gotta have your signature shoe, you’re gonna be in commercials, you’re gonna have the highlights, you gotta have the game. But you know what else you gotta have? You gotta be a role model.”

“You look at Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaq, LeBron, Steph, what did they all have in common?” Perkins asked. “While they was all playing in the league, they all were family men. They all were married with kids. And if you think that don’t play a role as far as the role model, this is facts. This is not something that I’m making up. Now, what happened to them after they retired, that’s their business. But while they were playing, they were family men. Married with kids.”

Anthony Edwards is one my favorite players in the League if not my favorite player. I apologized privately so I’m apologizing publicly to the young 👑 for my comments on First Take yesterday. My bad young fella. I Was not taking a personal shot at you but I could see how it could… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 28, 2025

Debates are only heating up as the NBA Finals play out, with either this season’s MVP, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton set to earn his first championship ring.

However, Bill Simmons, the founder and CEO of The Ringer, is no stranger to takes on NBA player rankings. But as one of the biggest voices in NBA media, he has had enough of the endless conversations on which young star the NBA should market.

Can we ban the “Face of the League” convo? Let’s just make it illegal. It’s the single stupidest NBA conversation. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 16, 2025

While it’s a rich statement coming from Bill Simmons, whose career in sports media is thanks in no small part to his own opinions and sensational debate topics, there’s some truth that the debate about the next “face of the league” has spun out of control. Hopefully, what league commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA realize is that the league should showcase all of its young talent, of which there’s an abundance.

The next “face of the league” isn’t something that’s going to be declared by Bill Simmons, Stephen A. Smith, or anyone else. As Charles Barkley said a few weeks ago, “You can’t give it to people, they have to take it.”

If the league lets its on-court product market itself and allows the next superstar to establish himself organically, it might just lead to a shift back to sports being covered more seriously again, which is just about all anyone wants these days.