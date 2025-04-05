Photo Credit: Texas Radio Hall of Fame/YouTube

Bill Schoening, who has been the radio voice of the San Antonio Spurs since the 2001-02 season, is retiring at the end of the season.

The Spurs announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) while also praising Schoening for his work over the last 24 seasons.

“Cheers to 24 years,” the post said. “Bill Schoening, the longtime radio voice of the Spurs, will retire at the end of the season signing off for the final time on Sunday, April 13th. Thank you, Bill for the unforgettable calls and commentary for the last 2,280 consecutive games! Forever a part of the Spurs Family and the franchise’s history.”

Schoening also offered a statement about his retirement.

“It’s difficult to walk away from a job that has provided so many fond memories and spawned many meaningful relationships, but it’s time for me to step away from full-time broadcasting and pursue some other interests like mentorship, volunteer work and time with family,” he said, per Michael Karlis of the San Antonio Current.

In his time behind the mic, Schoening called some of the greatest moments in franchise history. He called four of the franchise’s NBA Championships (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) and was there for another trip to the NBA Finals in 2013.

His first year calling games for the Spurs was also Tony Parker’s rookie season. Manu Ginóbili came to the NBA the following season, joining the Spurs and forming San Antonio’s “Big Three,” along with Parker and Tim Duncan. Schoening was there for the entirety of that run.

Schoening is also a member of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2022.