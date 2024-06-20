Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Whenever the Los Angeles Lakers make a major move, the first thing anyone should do is see what longtime Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke has to say about it.

When it comes to the Lakers hiring ESPN NBA analyst JJ Redick as their new head coach, Plaschke had his thoughts locked and loaded. And he’s not a fan.

Just minutes after the news that Redick, who has no formal coaching experience, has been hired as the Lakers’ new head coach, Plaschke’s column went live and did not disappoint.

An NBA team in most need of strong leadership just hired a head coach who has never been a head coach, assistant coach, or any kind of coach. An NBA team desperate for a culture creator just hired a head coach who has never led a group of athletes at any level above youth basketball. An NBA team that just lost its share of the record for most championships — the newly crowned Boston Celtics now have 18, damn it! — just hired a coach who has never been involved with an NBA champion.

Plaschke then wonders about Redick’s history and acumen, which implies he’ll be able to stem the tide of head coaches who have come and gone from the franchise since Phil Jackson left.

“Absolutely nothing.”

Plaschke then reminds readers that other players-turned-coach, such as Steve Kerr and Pat Riley, at least had some experience as an assistant coach before assuming the lead role.

He also questions the relationship between Redick and LeBron James, who recently started a podcast together, and how that will impact the rest of the players.

“Players will wonder. Players will question. And surely there will be players who will listen to Redick and ask, is that our coach talking or LeBron talking or Rich Paul talking? With LeBron and Redick essentially serving as co-coaches, it could mean the Lakers have no coach,” writes Plaschke.

As a kicker, he ends the column pointing out that this decision predicts the next one that the Lakers will make, almost assuredly drafting Bronny James in the upcoming NBA Draft.

If they do, we can’t wait to read Plaschke’s column the next day.

