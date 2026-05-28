Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images; FS1

Along with being a renowned actor, comedian, and filmmaker, Ben Stiller is a massive fan of the New York Knicks. His X page has long been a Knicks hype feed, and for good reason lately, with New York on its way to the NBA Finals after a four-game sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Among Stiller’s recent posts on X was one in response to a video from FS1’s First Things First on Wednesday night. In the video, Fox Sports personality Danny Parkins explained that Stiller liked a First Things First post on X in which Parkins admitted that he was wrong about the Knicks.

“Let’s end the show with one of your favorite comedic actors ever, and huge Knicks fan, Ben Stiller, liking a post of me just saying, ‘Obviously I was wrong. Obviously.’ I guess I’m out of Ben Stiller’s circle of trust, [Rachel Nichols]. This is very upsetting.”

“I can just drape myself in shame, and double down, and pick the Thunder (to win the NBA Finals),” Parkins added.

“I guess I’m out of Ben Stiller’s circle of trust, this is very upsetting.” Hey @BenStiller, @DannyParkins says he’s sorry 😅 pic.twitter.com/N87697aHhv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 27, 2026

Here’s how Stiller responded to that video:

Danny. I almost responded to your (with respect) deeply flawed non believer take – in which you said you wouldn’t even believe in the Knicks if they actually won the championship. I think that’s what you said, or close to it… so no bad blood, thanks for the MTP love, and if… https://t.co/wehjuaokkQ — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) May 28, 2026

“Danny. I almost responded to your (with respect) deeply flawed non believer take – in which you said you wouldn’t even believe in the Knicks if they actually won the championship. I think that’s what you said, or close to it… so no bad blood, thanks for the [Meet the Parents] love, and if anything you represent what many feel when they can’t accept the reality in front of their eyes of this brilliant, record breaking team. People want to dunk on the Knicks, always have in my life time, which will make this chip all the sweeter.

Much love and orange and blue skies,

Focker”

Parkins responded to Stiller and included a Heavyweights reference to close it out.

Oh if I ever conveyed I wouldn’t believe in them if they WON THE TITLE then I erred as a communicator. Certainly picked ATL & CLE & think the path has inflated this team but hey, I’ve been wrong every step of the way! My lunch should be cancelled due to lack of hustle. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) May 28, 2026

“Oh if I ever conveyed I wouldn’t believe in them if they WON THE TITLE then I erred as a communicator.

Certainly picked [the Atlanta Hawks] & [the Cavaliers] & think the path has inflated this team but hey, I’ve been wrong every step of the way!

My lunch should be cancelled due to lack of hustle.”

Parkins’ close friend and First Things First co-star, Nick Wright, also responded to Stiller’s post.

First we lose the Emmy & then @DannyParkins’ god awful Knicks takes get us roasted by @BenStiller. Tough 24 hours for @FTFonFS1. https://t.co/SRAyttdmRm — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 28, 2026

If the Knicks win the NBA championship, Parkins — and many other figures in the sports media world — might hear from Stiller again. New York is looking for its first NBA title since 1973.