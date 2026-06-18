Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Ben Stiller was said to be filming an HBO documentary about his beloved New York Knicks on his iPhone courtside during the 2026 NBA Finals. While he wouldn’t officially confirm the news during an appearance last Wednesday on ESPN’s Inside the NBA at Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the series, Stiller admitted that “there’s a project in the works.”

A week later, Stiller finally made the news official, announcing that he’s making a documentary with HBO and A24.

Stiller appeared on the Roommates Show podcast (featuring Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, along with co-host Matt Hillman) to announce the news.

“Yeah, I’m really excited to announce that we are officially making a documentary about the New York Knicks for HBO and doing it with A24,” Stiller said. “And full cooperation of MSG and NBA.”

“Obviously, I’ve been shooting some stuff on my phone, but it’s kind of gonna be about all eras of the Knicks,” Stiller continued. “And this team, obviously, there’s a culmination here of something that has been going on for a long time. So, it’s super exciting.”

ANOTHER ROOMMATES EXCLUSIVE 👀‼️@BenStiller reveals his upcoming Knicks NBA Championship documentary! pic.twitter.com/nJ8QJBGCna — Roommates Show (@Roommates__Show) June 17, 2026

Couldn’t be more excited to make this doc with @a24 and @hbo about the NY KNICKS!!!!!!#LETSGOKNICKS pic.twitter.com/1hMzcShybU — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 17, 2026

“We’re going to probably be shooting a little more during next season,” Stiller added. “And I’m going to hit you guys up for some interviews.”

“So, you don’t have a timeline yet, do you?” Brunson asked.

“We just kind of started on it a little before the playoff run, and it all came together,” Stiller explained. “So, it’s going to be over the next year that we’re going to be working on it.”

The documentary was already likely to be a treat for Knicks fans, but especially after New York went on to win its first NBA title since 1973. That worked out quite well for Stiller, HBO, and A24.