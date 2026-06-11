Credit: ESPN

Actor, comedian, filmmaker, and New York Knicks superfan Ben Stiller has made people curious about fancy videos he’s been shooting courtside from his iPhone during the Knicks’ NBA Finals run.

KNICKS IN 4 pic.twitter.com/xoJjimzbo7 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 6, 2026

According to a “showbiz source” for Page Six, Stiller is “filming a documentary for HBO” and “filming it on his phone.”

Stiller appeared on ESPN’s NBA Tip-Off alongside the Inside the NBA crew ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

“We see you around with; you do a lot of video. Is there something you’re archiving?” ESPN NBA analyst Kenny Smith asked Stiller before Shaquille O’Neal cut in to get Smith to stop asking more about the secret project.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey!” O’Neal said to Smith. “He hasn’t announced it yet. He don’t want to announce it right now.”

Kenny Smith tries to get Ben Stiller to talk about the rumored Knicks documentary, and Shaq tries to get Kenny to stop asking the question. 🏀📽️🎙️😂 pic.twitter.com/0QfvlVLS4k — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 10, 2026

“Thank you, my PR person, Shaq,” Stiller quipped.

“Yeah, there’s a project in the works,” Stiller admitted. “I’d be doing it anyway. But it is part of a bigger project… It’s insane. To be able to have that point of view, it’s fun to be able to share it with people.”

Stiller served as an executive producer for the recent HBO bowling documentary, Born to Bowl. He also directed an Apple TV documentary about his parents, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost. And he’s known for being an executive producer and director for Apple’s hit thriller series Severance.

It will be interesting to see more details emerge about the documentary, but it’s sure to be a fun experience for Knicks fans, at least.