Credit: NBC

Former President Barack Obama appeared on NBC during the 2026 NBA All-Star Game broadcast on Sunday for an interview with Reggie Miller at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The interview went for roughly four minutes during a break in the action of the new round-robin All-Star game format.

Obama, a Chicago Bulls fan, roasted the Indiana Pacers legend in a funny moment during the interview.

“I want to shift to Chicago,” Miller, an NBA on NBC color commentator, said. “You mentioned the ’90s. Your time there, and that run by Michael Jordan and Chicago. Do you have a favorite moment during that time in Chicago during the ’90s?”

“I always enjoyed watching us beat Indiana,” Obama quipped.

Reggie Miller: “Do you have a favorite moment during that time in Chicago during the ’90s?” Barack Obama: “I always enjoyed watching us beat Indiana.” 🏀🔥🎙️ #NBA #NBC pic.twitter.com/rCzmUBNU90 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2026

“Oh my goodness,” Miller responded. “Why do you do that to me? I knew you were going to say that.”

“Although I will say that nobody terrified me more than Reggie Miller with a possible three-point shot at the end of a game,” Obama said. “You did push off Michael on that one play, though. Everybody knows it.”

“Oh, come on, Mr. President,” Miller said. “Did he push off in the Utah series? No, right? They didn’t call it, right?”

“No,” Obama responded.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can see the full Obama interview with Miller here: