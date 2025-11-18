Photo Credit: NBC Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers have an NBA game on Monday night that streams on Peacock and also headlines the relaunch of the new-look NBC Sports Network.

Former NBA guard Austin Rivers serves as an NBA on NBC analyst, and he interviewed the Bucks’ head coach ahead of the game. That coach also happens to be his dad.

Austin interviewed his father, Doc, before the Bucks-Cavs game, and they each had fun with the unique opportunity.

“Why couldn’t you have gotten me a mid-level contract this summer?” 😂 Austin Rivers interviews his Dad, Doc Rivers, ahead of tonight’s game. 📺 Peacock pic.twitter.com/JXiXRvWo5X — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) November 18, 2025

“Doc, you guys are 8-6 on the year,” Austin began.

“‘Doc’? That’s my name?” Doc responded.

“Tonight,” Austin said through laughter. “Alright? Tonight, tonight.”

“Oh, okay,” Doc said. “Alright, I’ll give you that.”

“5-5 over your last 10,” Austin said. “What are some ways that you guys can clean up or maybe improve on tonight to get a win vs the Cavs?”

“We got to rebound better, we got to foul less, and we got to get to the paint more,” Doc answered.

“Have you watched ‘On the Bench‘ and are you excited about me tonight kind of hovering around your huddles?” Austin asked.

“You’ve hovered around me my whole life,” Doc said. “So this part will be easy, right? I’m hoping. I’m hoping. Don’t say anything that you shouldn’t say.”

“And last but not least, most importantly, why couldn’t you have gotten me a mid-level contract this summer?” Austin asked. “And before you finish, I want you to think about the possibilities here. Summer houses in The Hamptons, ski houses in Aspen, this could’ve been ours. Actually, I don’t even want you to answer. How dare you?”

Austin played 11 seasons in the NBA, including three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers while Doc was head coach. He joined ESPN as an NBA analyst in October 2023 after playing for the Orlando Magic earlier that year. This past February, he joined NBC as a college basketball and NBA analyst.