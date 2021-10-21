It’s bittersweet at best to spend the day writing about not one but two touching tributes from NBA teams to honor late sportswriters, but here we are.

In a similar vein to the Charlotte Hornets honoring Rick Bonnell, the Atlanta Hawks this week revealed the Sekou Smith Media Room at State Farm Arena.

Smith passed away in January of 2021. He had a wide-ranging and successful career in NBA media, from a beat writer for the Hawks and Pacers to his work as an analyst at Atlanta-based NBA TV.

The Hawks had previously created a team award in Smith’s honor, and obviously the press room dedication is another lovely touch.

The first thing you as saw tonight as a media member, as soon you entered State Farm Arena through the security door, was this incredible forever tribute to Sekou. So honored but also so sad to enter this room. Not sure there's ever been an NBA scribe as beloved as Sekou Smith. https://t.co/mT0av0QqnR pic.twitter.com/dti46sbuo2 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 21, 2021

Chris Vivlamore had a nice writeup for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: