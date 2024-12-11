Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s son, MaxPreps’ No. 32 2025 recruit, and EYBL Scholastic participant, warms up at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, SC on July 18, 2024. (Katie Goodale/The Augusta Chronicle, via Imagn Images.)

The NBA app has become quite notable for its streaming of games, including alternate broadcasts, specific shows, and more.

Its latest announcement has it streaming games from two prominent high school prospect showcases, which are taking place in Las Vegas this weekend around the Emirates NBA Cup semifinals and championship there. Those events would be the second edition of the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Scholastic Showcase from the NBA and Nike, as well as The Chosen-1’s Invitational powered by LeBron James, with those events featuring some of the top prospects in the world.

The EYBL Scholastic event features six top boys’ high school basketball programs: AZ Compass (Chandler, AZ, featuring MaxPreps’ No. 35 2025 recruit, Davis Fogle), Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH, featuring No. 14 Dwayne Aristode), Link Academy (Branson, MO, featuring No. 6 Chris Cenac), Long Island Lutheran High School (Brookeville, NY, featuring No. 32 Kiyan Anthony, son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony), Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL, featuring No. 41 CJ Ingram) and Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, KS, featuring No. 32 2026 recruit Chidi Nwigwe).

The Chosen-1’s Invitational features 12 top boys’ and girls’ teams. All five EYBL games and two of the Chosen-1 games will be streaming for free in the NBA app, and highlights will also be featured on that app’s Future Starts Now prospects-focused show.

Here’s the schedule:

And here’s more on the EYBL from a release:

Nike EYBL, the premier spring and summer youth basketball circuit comprised of top high school-age male and female players in the country, extended its programming to a year-round basis with the launch of EYBL Scholastic last year. As part of their ongoing partnership and shared commitment to creating more opportunities to support the development of top high school age players, the NBA and Nike have collaborated to host on- and off-court programming at Peach Jam and Nike Nationals focused on coach education and training, life skills and leadership development, player health and wellness, and female coach recruitment and retention support. More than 230 NBA and WNBA players have EYBL experience, and 13 EYBL teams are currently sponsored by NBA and WNBA players, including Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, Kia Nurse, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

It’s interesting to see the NBA app broadcasting these high school showcase games, but it fits with the added content and features it has launched over the last several years (including some EYBL Scholastic Showcase broadcasts last year). And it’s also notable to see these high school showcases tied into the NBA Cup semifinals and finals. With a lot of NBA media and fans in town for those, perhaps that can boost interest in and coverage of these showcases as well (and it also makes it easier for NBA team execs to evaluate talent at these games). And the broadcasting picture’s part of that, and it’s notable to see the NBA app carrying these games.