Our toughest critics are often the ones closest to us. That was the case for Anthony Davis on Saturday after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings.

Davis had a chance to effectively ice the game in the final moments when he went to to free-throw line with 12.1 seconds left and the Lakers attempting a tight two-point lead. Davis missed both free throws, though, opening the door for the Kings. That door, though, was quickly shut. Los Angeles forward Rui Hachimura tipped the ball back out to Davis, who quickly passed the ball to Austin Reaves. Sacramento sent Reaves to the line and he made both free throws, putting the Lakers up 103-99 — which stood as the final score.

Davis was asked about his free throws following the game. He noted that misses were “both in and out,” a change from his previous struggles from the line. With that, he wasn’t too concerned about what happened. He did praise Hachimura’s efforts and made it known that his wife did, too.

“I definitely appreciate Rui with the tip-out,” Davis said. “My wife even called me and said, ‘Rui saved you.’ So that made me feel worse.”

Sometimes brutal honesty is the best policy.

