Amen, Amen.

At Monday’s introductory press conference, Houston Rockets first-round pick Amen Thompson addressed a topic that’s obviously been weighing on him for some time, lamenting the price of NBA League Pass.

“I always grew up watching basketball,” said Thompson, who the Rockets selected fourth overall in Thursday night’s draft, one pick before his brother, Ausar, at No. 5. “I had League Pass every year. A little overpriced.”

"I always grew up watching basketball. I had [NBA] League Pass every year, it's a little overpriced but—" Rockets 4th overall pick Amen Thompson ? (via @KHOU)pic.twitter.com/Y1SDUPGxlf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

League Pass has existed in some capacity for almost 30 years, granting access to as many as 40 out-of-market games per week. While the popular DTC (direct-to-consumer) service is not without its drawbacks, its $14.99 monthly fee ($19.99 for premium) is actually pretty reasonable compared to what it used to be.

Facing increased competition in the streaming space, League Pass dropped its price by 56 percent last year, charging $130 for the full season, a far cry from the $280 subscribers paid in 2021-22.

Not that Thompson has to worry much about money these days. He’ll soon put pen to paper on a four-year, $40-million contract with a chance to earn significantly more in endorsements (League Pass is actually free for players, as per the CBA.) Still, Thompson’s quip was a clever way to get fans on his side, voicing a complaint shared by most of the basketball community.

