Credit: Amazon Prime Video; ESPN

The official announcement for the 2026 NBA MVP came ahead of Sunday night’s Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons on Amazon’s Prime Video. But the NBA world was already aware of the MVP choice several hours earlier, thanks to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Multiple sources tell me this morning that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been voted as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player,” Charania said on a Sunday edition of SportsCenter after initially breaking the news in a post on X. “This means he’s won back-to-back MVP awards.”

Just in on @SportsCenter AM — OKC’s SGA is winning a second consecutive NBA MVP: pic.twitter.com/49kxduuzKc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2026

While some people defended Charania for just doing his job as an NBA insider, many called out and criticized Charania for the early announcement.

Even the NBA on Prime studio crew called out Charania right before they were about to deliver the official MVP announcement around 7:45 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

“Just to be clear, the official announcement is happening here,” NBA on Prime studio host Taylor Rooks said. “Dirk (Nowitzki) and Steve (Nash), you all both won MVPs, but I don’t remember Shams spoiling it way back then.”

“He was a baby then,” Dirk Nowitzki quipped.

“What are we doing, man?” Blake Griffin asked.

“It’s Sunday, Shams,” Griffin continued, drawing laughter from everyone in the Amazon studio. “Go to brunch, you nerd. Come on!”

Back 2️⃣ Back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has OFFICIALLY been named 2025-26 Kia NBA MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PnHHew3KO5 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) May 17, 2026

Amazon had promoted the NBA MVP announcement over the last few days, so Charania’s announcement probably frustrated the company in its first season as an NBA media rights partner, ahead of its biggest NBA broadcast yet.

As for the NBA MVP award, that makes two straight for SGA, and now his sights will be on landing his second straight NBA Finals MVP.