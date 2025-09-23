Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

As Amazon’s Prime Video prepares to debut its NBA coverage next month, the streamer continues to add new talent.

Prime Video plans to add four additional talents to bolster its NBA lineup before the season, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Basketball Hall of Famer and former New Orleans Pelicans front office executive Swin Cash will be brought on as a front office insider during Amazon’s studio coverage after stints with TNT Sports, CBS Sports, and MSG Network.

Two former NBA players, Rudy Gay and Jim Jackson, will also join Prime Video’s coverage. Gay will serve as “an intermittent in-studio analyst,” per Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal, while Jackson will serve as a game analyst. Both have media experience through their respective podcasts, while Jackson has worked for Fox Sports and TNT Sports. Per SBJ, Jackson will continue working the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for TNT Sports.

Lastly, Amazon is hiring Jaydee Dyer, an NBA broadcaster who has extensively covered the league in the U.K. Dyer will serve as a sideline reporter for Amazon. He’s covered five NBA Finals for Sky Sports and recently served as a chief correspondent for TNT Sports UK.

We’re excited to welcome some new members to the #NBAonPrime family! 👏 pic.twitter.com/XYmkkKqFss — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) September 23, 2025

Prime Video has hired a mix of established and unproven talents for its NBA coverage. Play-by-play staples like Kevin Harlan and Ian Eagle will anchor its broadcast teams alongside familiar analysts like Stan Van Gundy and Candace Parker. But the streamer is also throwing some new voices in the mix. Steve Nash will serve as a game and studio analyst. Blake Griffin, Dirk Nowitzki, and John Wall will also fill the streamer’s studio coverage. Dwyane Wade will flip-flop between the booth and studio.

There should be just enough familiarity to make for a seamless broadcast, but enough new faces to keep things fresh. And with Amazon’s new editions, there will be plenty of new faces to go around.