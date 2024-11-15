Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA may finally have found a solution for its All-Star game.

After an uncompetitive 2024 contest that led Adam Silver to express his visible frustration on-court during the MVP trophy ceremony, the NBA is reportedly zeroing in on its latest fix.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reports that the league is in “serious discussions” on a tournament format involving three NBA All-Star squads plus the winning side of the annual Rising Stars Challenge.

As star players like Steph Curry joined the brainstorming process to fix the NBA All-Star game, “this quick-burst, four-team tourney among the game’s greatest players gained momentum among all parties,” Charania reported. The Rising Stars contest has used a similar tournament format since 2022.

At the same time, the league expects to bring back the NBA vs. WNBA format for its Three-Point Shootout. Last year’s clash between Curry and WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu saw the biggest increase in year-over-year viewership of any All-Star event.

Charania reports that the 2025 shootout, which like the All-Star game will take place at Chase Center, the San Francisco home of the Golden State Warriors, could include longtime Golden State star Klay Thompson and WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark.

The NBA has tinkered with its All-Star game for a while. In recent years, it has tried a live, televised draft where captains pick teams; a target score “Elam Ending” format; charity prize money; and more.

Starting in 2026, the rights to broadcast the All-Star game will move from TNT to NBC. While the NBA scored a massive broadcast rights increase in its latest package, it likely wants to keep NBC happy as a key partner.

More than that, the All-Star game is a marquee event for the league. Its partners, sponsors, and stakeholders all come together in the host city each year to celebrate basketball.

Putting a bad product on the court to cap off the weekend is an ugly look for the NBA. Given the involvement of Curry and the public campaign by Silver, it’s clear the loudest voices in the league want that product to get better and are putting their faith in this tournament concept to accomplish that goal.

[ESPN]