Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN/ABC NBA coverage at Game Five of the NBA Finals on June 17. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images.)

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most influential reporters in all of sports. His propensity of scoops has even led to his reports and tweets being labeled as “Woj Bombs” because of their ability to stop everyone in their tracks. But throughout all the years, we’ve never seen a Woj Bomb quite like this.

No, it’s not for the importance of the story. It’s actually about a relatively anonymous NBA coach. It’s the name of the person who Woj was reporting on that has everyone amazed.

You see, Woj dropped a “Woj Bomb” on Friday about Milwaukee Bucks assistant Josh Oppenheimer joining the coaching staff of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Woj Bomb… Oppenheimer…

ESPN Sources: Former Milwaukee Bucks assistant Josh Oppenheimer is joining Porter Moser’s staff at Oklahoma. Oppenheimer — who had a close working relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo — will take on a significant role in player development and offensive strategy. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2024

Of course, the connection between Woj’s report and a coach named OPPENHEIMER wasn’t lost on anyone on social media as everyone had the same reaction, which was to make the connection to J. Robert Oppenheimer and drop memes from the Oppenheimer movie and Cillian Murphy’s epic portrayal of the tortured nuclear physicist and creator of the atomic bomb.

A new meaning to Woj Bomb indeed.

When the Woj Bomb is about Oppenheimer https://t.co/HQCV96H0t2 pic.twitter.com/f8I9ixEMR3 — Sean Haspel (@SeanHaspel) August 23, 2024

What does it say about our society in 2024 that the name Oppenheimer immediately springs to mind movie memes? Maybe that’s another topic for another day.

Woj could probably just retire on the spot and consider his life’s work to be complete after hitting send on that tweet. But who knows. If only Woj could develop a relationship with Oppenheimer like he has with Dan Hurley, maybe there will be plenty more atomic Woj Bombs in the future.