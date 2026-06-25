Credit: imagn images, New York Post

You have to feel for the Brooklyn Nets and their fans. However many of them actually exist.

As the New York Knicks and the entire city of New York were celebrating their first championship in over 50 years, the Nets were the most forgotten team in all of pro sports. One of the constant refrains of the Knicks’ playoff run was how much New York was united behind them because there wasn’t a split fanbase like in baseball with the Yankees and Mets or football with the Jets and Giants.

Yikes.

It’s not like the Nets are a new franchise, they have been in existence for almost 60 years themselves between the NBA and ABA as they have bounced back and forth between New York and New Jersey. Julius Erving played for them! They played in two NBA Finals with Jason Kidd and company! Kevin Durant was there just a few years ago!

But all that history isn’t enough for much of New York to care right now. Or for Adam Schein to want them to continue their existence.

In case you’re wondering what the straw that broke the camel’s back was for Schein, it was the Nets passing on Arkansas Darius Acuff Jr. to draft Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr.

The CBS Sports host took a blowtorch to the franchise on Schein Time with the New York Post.

“The Brooklyn Nets should fold the franchise.” 😳 @AdamSchein after Nets pass on ‘superstar’ Darius Acuff Jr. All new Schein Time ➡️ https://t.co/IB3i3K8NpI pic.twitter.com/TW1YGxVHtC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 24, 2026

“The Brooklyn Nets should fold the franchise. Get out of the basketball business. Sell ice cream. Sell bicycles. Do something else. Clearly, this organization has no idea what the hell they’re doing. Get out of town. I don’t want to see the Brooklyn Nets in New York City ever again. They are an embarrassment to the NBA, to sports, and to the great state of New York. This is a joke,” Schein said.

That may be an extreme reaction to the sixth pick in the draft, unless Acuff turns into the next incarnation of Jalen Brunson. But maybe it speaks to something bigger going on here — the general sense of apathy and neglect that the Nets are experiencing at the moment. That’s not where any professional sports franchise wants to be. At least when the Mets fail, there’s some entertainment value.