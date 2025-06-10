Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

If the NBA’s biggest problem isn’t load management, too many three pointers or the lack of an era-defining star, maybe it’s cell phones.

While it’s fair to debate whether the NBA even needs fixing, everyone has suggestions on how to fix the NBA. Adam Lefkoe’s suggestion, however, is less about something the players should do to fix the league, and more about what the fans need to do. On the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, Lefkoe suggested a cell phone ban to make sure all eyes are on the court.

“I think the reason the Masters is really cool is you’re not allowed to use your cell phone the whole time you’re there,” Lefkoe said. “And so, when that’s coming to an end, that crowd is going nuts because they’re actually paying attention. I think, you go to an NBA game, no cell phones. Especially in the playoffs. We have enough cameras, we’ll get footage for you. Make that place intense.”

There are definitely enough cameras, the NBA doesn’t need added footage from the crowd. Although without cell phones, we never would have seen LeBron James confront Stephen A. Smith during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this year. And few things at sporting events are more annoying than seeing everyone take their phones out at pivotal moments to start recording their own reaction before anything even happens. But is a ban really necessary?

This is becoming more common with comedians, concerts and plays, where everyone in the audience is instructed to put their phones in locked pouches to make sure no one is recording content and putting it on social media. The NBA, however, doesn’t really have that concern.

And it seems like NBA crowds are fully engaged during the playoffs. The Oklahoma City Thunder crowd experience is a well-oiled machine and it’s hard to imagine arenas like Madison Square Garden sounding more electric in big moments. But perhaps Lefkoe is right, maybe there is another level.

Lefkoe proposed other changes, such as an All-Star Weekend dunk contest that features a defender. He also suggested playing games in more rural areas of other countries that are extremely passionate about the NBA.

Earlier this year, Shaquille O’Neal claimed Steph Curry ruined the NBA with his three-point prowess. NBA media is fixated on crowning the next face of the league to ensure the league is ready for whenever LeBron James retires. In recent years, there were calls to end the superteam era. And now that the superteam era is dead, there have been calls to bring its star power back. Everyone has suggestions on how to fix the NBA. Lefkoe’s would justly receive a lot of pushback from fans, but it’s an easy one to implement and would probably be supported by the players.