Credit: CHSN (Chicago Sports Network)

CHSN televised a special two-hour tribute, Remembering Stacey King, on Monday night. Stacey King, a beloved Bulls color commentator for nearly 20 years and a three-time champion as a player for the Bulls in the 1990s, died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 59.

You’re still making us laugh, Stacey❤️ pic.twitter.com/s97RM8LAu6 — Chicago Sports Network (@CHSN__) June 8, 2026

Adam Amin worked as the Bulls television play-by-play announcer alongside King for the last six seasons (and occasionally for two years before that), and on Monday night, he joined the CHSN special (CHSN became the television home of the Bulls when the network launched in 2024).

“He made people feel like they belonged where their feet were…there are only a few people that we’re lucky enough to meet in our lives that have that and he was one of those people.”@adamamin on his partner Stacey King: pic.twitter.com/tSiHFRa3jl — Chicago Sports Network (@CHSN__) June 8, 2026

“The man was made of multitudes, I think is an easy way to describe him,” Amin said.

“It’s really hard to encompass one person that had such a large personality into a couple of sentences, or into a couple of memories,” Amin explained. “It is impossible to distill that person into just a couple of things, because he was more than a couple of things. I think he was a lot of things to most of us. I think he was a friend to everybody in this room. He treated us like family, which is a unique gift for any individual that we are lucky enough to come upon in our lives, that can make you feel like you’re part of their family and part of their circle right away.

“I felt that way from the first day I met him, October 22nd in 2018, when we did our first game together. And it’s been that feeling for the last eight years, basically. He makes you feel like part of his circle and part of his family. He made my people, the people that are important to me, feel like part of his family. He made my brother and my nephew feel like he was part of the family.”

“And I wrote about this in the New York Times; I wrote a piece on [King],” Amin continued. “And I think the biggest thing I could say for him is he has this unique, special gift that only certain people [have] to make somebody feel as if they’re welcome right where their feet are. And he did this with everybody in this room. He did that with everybody on the floor. He did that with everybody on the crew. He did that with everybody from other broadcast teams. He did that with players. He did that with coaches. And he did that with every fan, as you often have pointed out over the last day, K.C. (Johnson), and accurately so… somewhere they probably hadn’t dreamed of being and got to take photos with their family because he’d tell the security guards, ‘Hey, don’t worry about it. They’re with me,’ even if he had never met them before. Or he had just tweeted with them before and said, ‘Come on down after the game.'”

“He made people feel like they belonged where their feet were,” Amin said. “And that’s a unique, special talent, or gift, or skill, or blessing that you just have. And there are only a few people that we’re lucky enough to meet in our lives that have that, and he was one of those people.”

Last December, Amin appeared on the Awful Announcing Podcast and credited King with making him a better broadcaster.

“You don’t know what he’s gonna say next, but that’s part of the fun of it,” Amin said of King on the Awful Announcing Podcast. “And it’s made me better. It made me a better broadcaster. It’s made me more flexible to either A, let me own personality out, or B, try to create and advance the rapport you have with somebody by letting them have the personality out there and know that I’m going to accept it and I’m going to run with it. I love the concept of ‘yes, and…’ when it comes to improv… being a great partner by just saying, ‘yeah, and…’ and adding something to it and letting the bit play out a little. And that’s part of the fun with doing this with somebody like Stacey. It’s different doing the job with Stacey because he’s a unique broadcaster.

“He is a one-of-one. You do want to support that personality. Even if it’s against type. You don’t think of analysts as having a ton of catchphrases or dictating the energy of the call…I’m gonna call things a certain way. Yes, it’s going to sound like we’re overlapping; that’s okay in my estimation. Especially because of the comfort rapport that we have and the trust that I think he has in me to make those calls and know that I am going to give him that runway and give him that space. I don’t want to commit a broadcast sin by denying this person this thing that makes him so unique, and that makes our broadcast unique.”