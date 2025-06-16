Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Let it never be said that bullying doesn’t work.

Much has been made of ABC/ESPN’s presentation of the NBA Finals and how it lacks the pageantry and aura of similar championship events such as MLB’s World Series or the NFL’s Super Bowl. Some even went as far as to suggest that a casual observer might not even realize this was the championship series at first glance. Many of the signature elements that make these games feel special, such as putting the Larry O’Brien trophy on the court or airing the starting lineup introductions, were noticeably lacking.

While NBA Commissioner Adam Silver initially dismissed criticism of the NBA Finals’ presentation on ABC and ESPN, it appears that all the complaining has paid off.

For Game 2 of the series, a Larry O’Brien Trophy decal was displayed throughout portions of the broadcast, presumably a direct response to the widespread outrage. However, many believed that the decal itself was incredibly sloppy and of low resolution, leading to even more criticism.

For Game 5, ABC will bring back the starting lineup introductions.

“ABC is airing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers starting lineup introductions ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight (8:30 pm ET) – the first time starting introductions will be broadcast at the Finals since 2013, sources said,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on X Monday.

While it’s wild that this hasn’t been the case since 2013, it’s one of several simple changes that ABC and the NBA could make to give the Finals more gravitas. NBA fans who recall watching the intros for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teams know how exciting those moments can be.

The length of time since broadcasting the starting lineups is also somewhat disappointing, given how much everyone seems to dislike what ABC and ESPN have been offering instead.

If you’ve any further suggestions on how ABC and ESPN can improve their NBA Finals presentation, now is the time to ask. Clearly, the powers that be are listening.