Credit: Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers last night by a 125-99 scoreline they’d like to quickly forget.

And although the 76ers performance was forgettable, a final score graphic posted by their social media team was not.

Sunday’s game was one of many “Spirit of 76” promotional nights for the 76ers this season. It’s a campaign the team has done for several years now to highlight the city’s basketball tradition, and coincides with the nights they wear their city edition uniforms. This year’s uniforms have a decidedly retro feel, which is what the team’s graphics department went for when posting the final score last night.

Unfortunately, the graphic didn’t indicate the score was “final” at all.

Perhaps you can see for yourself, but for our visually impaired readers out there, the “F” and “I” in “FINAL” have appeared to come together to make an “A.” That would, um, drastically change the meaning of the word.

The 76ers social media team seemed to have agreed with the rest of the internet and scrubbed the post from its social channels. Probably a wise decision given the result of the game anyway.

It’s safe to say that the 76ers will have a new font ready to go for their next “Spirit of 76” night.

