Photo credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to suffer through one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history, their broadcasters are left to talk about things like “rizz.”

Kate Scott and Alaa Abdelnaby were tasked with calling the Sixers 132-119 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was Philadelphia’s 48th loss of the season, a lost season that began with championship expectations. And while Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn’t able to contribute to the game, as he continues to sit with a knee sprain, the Sixers’ forward was able to give the broadcast something to talk about.

Oubre, who is known for his unique sense of style, was on the bench with a very colorful outfit, emphasized by some sort of bear or Bigfoot shoes.

“I have found out rizz is short for charisma.” – This is the 2024-25 Philadelphia 76ers broadcast in March pic.twitter.com/eOAQewA3ds — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 24, 2025



“I think the kids would call it aura,” Scott said after the camera zoomed in on Oubre. “Or they might also call it rizz. I’ve been hanging out with some teenagers the last few days trying to learn the lingo…I have found out rizz is short for charisma.”

Abdelnaby quickly agreed, adding that Oubre is “dripping with charisma” in that outfit. While Scott noted some of their younger workers back in the production truck were disagreeing and “rolling their eyes” at the discussion, she pivoted to thanking the fans for their support.

“Any Sixers fans who are still with us at this point, thank you all. We appreciate you so much,” Scott continued.

But Scott wasn’t thanking the audience for sitting through the rizz conversation, the Sixers play-by-play voice was aptly thanking fans for suffering through this brutal season with them.

“Thank you so much. Truly, Sixers fans, we know, it’s been a season,” Scott said. “And we appreciate you more than you could ever know.”

Surely, Scott and Abdelnaby would have preferred to be talking about potential playoff matchups for the Sixers as the regular season comes to a close. But as Philly approaches a 50-loss season, their broadcast has been relegated to discussing rizz.