Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Detroit Pistons 125-94 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday night. After the game, the NBA released the official television schedule for the conference finals.

The Eastern Conference Finals between the Cavs and the New York Knicks will feature every game televised on ESPN, except for Saturday’s Game 3, which will be on ABC.

In the Western Conference Finals, every game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs will be televised on NBC and Peacock. NBC made its highly anticipated return to NBA coverage this season, and this will be the first time since 2002 that the network has shown the conference finals.

Each game in the Eastern Conference Finals will have an 8 p.m. ET start, while each game in the Western Conference Finals will have an 8:30 p.m. ET start.

ESPN’s Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson, and Tim Legler will have the call for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, and Jamal Crawford will have the Western Conference Finals duties for NBC.

The Cavs, a 4-seed, overcame a 2-0 series deficit to beat the East’s top-seeded Pistons. The Knicks had no problem with the Philadelphia 76ers in a four-game sweep. New York looks to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Everyone in the NBA world knew that the Spurs would eventually become a force with 7-foot-5 superstar Victor Wembanyama, but few predicted it would happen so soon. Can Wemby and the Spurs take down two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder? The Spurs-Thunder series is sure to be a spectacle.

Here are the TV details for the 2026 NBA conference finals (an asterisk* indicates “if necessary” for the best-of-seven series):

Eastern Conference Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Game 1: Cavs at Knicks; Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m.; ESPN

Game 2: Cavs at Knicks; Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m.; ESPN

Game 3: Knicks at Cavs; Saturday, May 23, 8 p.m.; ABC

Game 4: Knicks at Cavs; Monday, May 25, 8 p.m.; ESPN

*Game 5: Cavs at Knicks; Wednesday, May 27, 8 p.m.; ESPN

*Game 6: Knicks at Cavs; Friday, May 29, 8 p.m.; ESPN

*Game 7: Cavs at Knicks; Sunday, May 31, 8 p.m.; ESPN

Western Conference Finals

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Spurs at Thunder; Monday, May 18, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

Game 2: Spurs at Thunder; Wednesday, May 20, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

Game 3: Thunder at Spurs; Friday, May 22, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

Game 4: Thunder at Spurs; Sunday, May 24, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

*Game 5: Spurs at Thunder; Tuesday, May 26, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

*Game 6: Thunder at Spurs; Thursday, May 28, 8:30 p.m.; NBC/Peacock

*Game 7: Spurs at Thunder; Saturday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock