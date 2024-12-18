Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ungapatchka is a Yiddish word that means something is too much, garish, or over-the-top. A hat on a hat, if you will.

With that in mind, the NBA officially announced that the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco will feature a mini-tournament between three teams comprised of 24 All-Stars as well as the team that wins the Rising Stars Challenge.

Now that’s ungapatchka.

Born out of the desire to make the All-Star Game into an interesting event that audiences will not only watch but enjoy, this new format, which was officially announced by the NBA and National Basketball Players Association, takes a “more is more” approach to solving the issue.

The tournament will include three games consisting of two semifinals and a championship. The first team to score 40 or more points in each game is the winner. The prize money pool of $1.8 million will be split amongst the winning squad, with each player earning $125,000.

The current All-Star voting format will not change. Five “starters” will be voted on by fans, media, and players, while seven “reserves” will be selected by coaches.

What’s new is that once those players are chosen, they will go into a pool for selection by TNT NBA analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, who will serve as general managers of their respective teams. They’ll divide the players up into three groups of eight on Feb. 6 during Inside the NBA.

Turner Sports analyst Candace Parker will be the general manager for the Rising Stars team, which will come out of the Rising Star Challenge that takes place on the Friday of All-Star Weekend. All-Star Game coaches will continue to come from the first-place team in each conference as of Feb 2. The head coaches will each take one All-Star team while assistants from one of their staffs will each coach the Rising Stars champion and the other All-Star team.

The All-Star tournament is on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center.