Screengrab via Netflix

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions have announced the broadcast team for Saturday’s Rousey vs. Carano at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and it is a lineup built around familiar combat sports voices.

Netflix’s Elle Duncan anchors the main desk alongside MMA champion Tyron Woodley and journalist Ariel Helwani, with Jon Jones, Cain Velasquez, and Cat Zingano joining as guest analysts. Mauro Ranallo handles blow-by-blow cageside with Kenny Florian providing color, Sibley Scoles reports from backstage and the crowd, Sean Wheelock covers rules and scoring, and Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts serves as in-ring announcer.

The fight is being promoted under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, the same banner that brought Paul’s fights against Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua to Netflix. The Tyson fight drew massive audiences despite the criticism, and Netflix has been aggressive in using combat sports as a vehicle to drive viewership ever since.

The bout ended up on Netflix after a deal with Dana White and the UFC fell through. Rousey explained on The Jim Rome Show that Carano needed more time, which pushed the fight into 2026. By then, the UFC had moved its PPV business to Paramount+, and the window with White had closed. Rousey also has a Netflix biopic in development based on her two memoirs, so the relationship between the two was already in place.

Rousey has not competed in MMA since losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in 2016, her second straight defeat after going 12-0 to open her career and becoming the face of women’s mixed martial arts in the process. Carano’s absence from the sport goes back even further, as she last fought in 2009 when Cris Cyborg handed her the only loss of her career and ended the run that made her one of the most recognizable names in combat sports before the UFC’s women’s division even existed. Carano went on to star in The Mandalorian before a series of controversial social media posts cost her that opportunity.

The two were linked as potential opponents as far back as 2014 and again in the years that followed, but it never came together under the UFC. Saturday’s bout takes place inside a hexagon under the Unified Rules of MMA over five five-minute rounds, a combined 26 years after either fighter last competed professionally.

The preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET on Netflix’s Tudum platform and MVP’s YouTube Channel. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET, live only on Netflix.