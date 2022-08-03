Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is heading to the big screen.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported and ESPN confirmed (through McGregor’s spokesperson) that the former featherweight and lightweight champion would have a role in the upcoming remake of Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the movie, which is a new take on the classic 1980s cult hit that starred Patrick Swayze. Amazon Prime Video is the movie studio. Deadline was first to report the news Wednesday of McGregor’s involvement. “Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” Kessler said in a statement. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

This is McGregor’s first appearance in a feature film, though he was the subject of a 2017 documentary Conor McGregor: Notorious.

Here’s the plot of the film, which will be on Prime Video as an Amazon original.

The new take follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise. While exact details behind who McGregor will be playing are unknown, sources made it clear he would be playing an original character and not himself in the project. The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021, when he lost to Dustin Poirier and broke his leg.

I feel like adding McGregor to the film’s cast is a shrewd move, because he’ll probably draw more interest and eyeballs to the project just because of who he is. And hey, if he’s good, that will set him up nicely in his post-fighting career.

[Deadline]