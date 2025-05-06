Photo Credit: The Ariel Helwani Show on YouTube

Ariel Helwani’s issues with the UFC and Dana White have been well-documented for years. But when it comes to the sport of MMA, Helwani acknowledges that it is the UFC and then everyone else trailing well behind, which he believes is a worrying sight for the sport.

Last month, Helwani claimed that the sport of MMA as a whole was “in a recession,” citing a number of issues inside the UFC. Those issues include the fight promotion not yet having a main event yet for one of their biggest dates on the calendar, their 13th annual International Fight Week headlined by UFC 317 on June 28, and the fact that some of the promotion’s biggest stars like Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have been incredibly inactive as of late.

Helwani drew criticism for his take recently from UFC fans, as some chalked up his declaration as the reporter being bitter about his scorned relationship with the UFC and Dana White over the years.

On Monday, Helwani clarified his comments, saying that he does still believe that MMA is in a recession. But it is largely because there is no clear No. 2 fight promotion in the sport that can compete.

“I saw some people taking a shot at me over the weekend, like I have a dog in this,” said Helwani on Monday’s edition of The Ariel Helwani Show. “It’s so crazy how it gets painted this way. ‘Oh, you said the UFC is in a recession.’ I never said the UFC is in a recession. MMA, there is a big difference. I am talking about the business. And when I talk about the business, I’m talking about the fact that there aren’t options. And by the way, I even saw a tweet from Ali Abdelaziz, my number one hater, saying the same thing. This is a man that is in the business.

“I’m not just saying it sitting here in this chair. I’m talking to managers, I’m talking to people who are in the business somewhat lamenting the fact that there aren’t a lot of options. And when there aren’t a lot of options, you don’t have a ton of leverage to negotiate. You aren’t able to seek the best deal out there for you. That’s what I mean. How many times have we said on this show that the UFC is on fire. They can do no wrong. They are the only place that can go to a Des Moines and just sell, ‘The UFC is coming to Des Moines,’ and have an incredible gate and an incredible crowd.

“There is a big big difference. Don’t try to twist it. MMA as a sport. But the brand, UFC, which I understand to a lot of people is Kleenex, to me I view it as two separate things. Everyone else is in this bucket. They are in this bucket. Do you understand the difference? It’s actually somewhat unfair when we do the boxing versus UFC debate. This is one singular entity versus an entire industry. So it’s not even fair, to be honest. …The UFC is on fire. Make no mistake about it.

“So, I will see the bootlickers getting upset when we talk about MMA versus boxing or me saying that MMA is in a recession. No, I have never said the UFC is in a bad place business-wise. In fact, I continue to say the UFC is in the best place they have ever been. And they are about to get a billion-dollar plus TV deal. I know it is complex sometimes. But don’t get it twisted. Two separate things.”

Just to be clear, I never said the UFC is in a recession. MMA is in a recession. Even my good friend Ali Abdelaziz recently acknowledged this. Currently, there just aren’t a lot of options for fighters. With this you don’t have the same type of leverage to negotiate and seek the… pic.twitter.com/zBkvvQCWf0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 5, 2025

It’s hard to argue much of what Helwani said here. The UFC is indeed currently in the best spot they have ever been on the business side of things. Especially when you consider the current expectations for their upcoming TV deal, whether that be at another network or an extension of their current deal with ESPN.

However, the sport of MMA as a whole is an entirely different story. When the PFL acquired Bellator in 2023, the expectation was that they would be the undisputed No. 2 MMA promotion and potentially even put pressure on the UFC as the No. 1 MMA promotion.

Thus far, this hasn’t exactly been the case. In just the past few months, a number of the top fighters in the promotion have either requested or have already been granted their release, citing a lack of fight opportunities as the biggest reason for wanting out.

The harsh truth is that the UFC remains the only MMA promotion that really has all that much relevance on a national stage. And until that changes, fighters will continue to be ones who suffer when it comes to their contract negotiations.