Aug 20, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; MLS announcer Taylor Twellman talks to guests and media during an event to announce a MLS expansion team for St. Louis at The Palladium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Twellman has returned to broadcasting for MLS Season Pass on AppleTV+ after a Major League Soccer investigation found no evidence to support a complaint from a production assistant accusing Twellman of harming him.

MLS released a statement regarding their findings.

“Following the Atlanta United at Inter Miami match on Oct. 25, a member of the production crew alleged that MLS Season Pass analyst Taylor Twellman made physical contact with him in the broadcast booth.

“Once Major League Soccer was made aware of the allegation, the League immediately opened a review of the allegation and Twellman was removed from his scheduled assignment on Nov. 9 while the review was ongoing. This process included interviews with individuals who were present in the commentary booth at the time of the incident.

“After this review, MLS determined that this was not a physical altercation, but that Twellman made incidental contact with the member of the production crew in an effort to communicate with him without audibly interrupting the live broadcast.

“Twellman has returned to work for MLS Season Pass.”

The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer broke the news of the allegations in early November, citing a union grievance filed by a production assistant at third-party technical firm Program Productions. The grievance alleged that during a broadcast filled with audio difficulties, Twellman made “physical contact” with the assistant.

Twellman missed the Nov. 9 call of Game 3 of the Inter Miami-Atlanta United series for Apple.

