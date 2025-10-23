Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

In Year 3 of its 10-year pact with Apple, MLS has finally begun to release little morsels of viewership data.

Earlier this year, MLS commissioner Don Garber revealed during a press conference at the league’s All-Star Game that MLS matches on Apple TV were averaging 120,000 viewers. Of course, as with any viewership figure released based off of internal metrics rather than an accredited audience measurement firm like Nielsen, that number came with its fair share of ambiguity. Garber did not make clear whether that figure was based on each individual match, or an aggregation of concurrent MLS matches in a given window.

Regardless, it gave the public a glimpse inside the oft-criticized Apple-MLS deal. At the time, Garber said the 120,000 viewers represented a 50% year-over-year increase for the league.

Now, with the MLS regular season in the rearview, the league has revealed another metric. In a press release issued on Thursday, MLS says it averaged 3.7 million “gross live match viewers per week” across both streaming and linear platforms. A report by Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal provides a bit more context.

That 3.7 million figure represents the “global aggregate viewers for a full slate of weekend games.” In other words, across all platforms, the average combined audience for a weekend slate of MLS games (typically 12-15 matches), is 3.7 million viewers. The league says this represents a 29% year-over-year increase.

Of course, it is impossible to compare this type of viewership figure with those released from other leagues. For one, it’s a global number that includes linear viewership in international markets. Second, the league is (at least in-part) using internal data that isn’t audited by a third-party. And third, this figure is also likely to include non-traditional platforms like those watching through EA FC Mobile in-game simulcasts.

MLS would assert that this is simply how viewership should be measured in an increasingly fragmented media landscape. To be certain, there are merits to that argument. It simply lacks context compared to other leagues.

Nevertheless, this level of growth likely has MLS bullish about a number of initiatives the league took this season to get its product in front of more people. From the aforementioned EA FC Mobile game, to integrating its content directly into legacy distributor platforms like Xfinity and DirecTV, to signing a slew of linear deals in international markets, MLS has made a concerted effort to expand outside of the Apple ecosystem, where critics suggest the league has become out-of-sight and out-of-mind.

Given the push to meet fans where they are, be it directly on Apple or another platform that funnels back to Apple, the primary measure of success for the league likely centers around how many people are signing up for MLS Season Pass. The increased viewership and engagement is nice, and can lead to increases in ad revenue and the like. But ultimately, the number one goal of exposing MLS to more people is to convert them into Season Pass subscribers.

MLS has two more years until Apple can opt-out of its current $250 million per year agreement. In that period, the league will have to prove it is still a worthwhile investment for Apple, a company that remains incredibly selective when it comes to live sports rights.

Surely, a couple more years of 29% increases would help the league’s cause.