Nov 10, 2023; Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) kicks the ball against New York City during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium.

The MLS has experienced huge improvements in viewership in recent years, with their MLS Season Pass growing to two million subscribers in the 2023 season. In the eyes of Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the biggest factor in the recent success of the league has been Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami’s acquisition of Messi last June was a monumental land for the MLS in the short term, simply because the league has never had a player that has the total package of a world-class skillset to go along with immense popularity.

Still, there were questions about how long interest around the MLS would last. But thus far, things are certainly trending in potentially the best direction the league has ever had.

Tannenwald recently appeared on the Awful Announcing Podcast with Brandon Contes, where he offered his input on Messi’s impact on the popularity of the league.

“No question, his impact has been enormous,” said Tannenwald. “Very positive, lots more people are watching the league than ever before. The jerseys obviously are everywhere. They have made mammoth amounts of money. You’re seeing them on people you figured would never wear any apparel from any American soccer team. That is unquestionably good.”

However, Tannenwald did share some concerns. He also shared how he believes the marketing of the league has been too heavy on Messi, which could have a negative effect on the younger stars in the league.

“I think that the marketing has been a little too much Messi,” Tannenwald added. “At the expense of all the other good players in the league. Especially the young players who are being bought young in South America. Messi is taking up too much of the spotlight, to me. I even know people in the MLS who believe that. Messi is unquestionably good for the MLS on all kinds of levels. I just wish he got 60 to 70 percent of the marketing instead of 80 to 90 percent, whatever it is.”

This kind of issue with one star largely dominating the attention of fans is hardly just an issue with the MLS. We are currently seeing the WNBA, a league similarly increasing in popularity, dealing with similar problems with Caitlin Clark largely dominating the attention of the league’s fanbase.

At the moment, Messi is unquestionably the meal ticket of the MLS, and rightfully so. But as Tannenwald illuded to, the MLS needs to prepare for a life after Messi and develop further stars who can one day take the torch and continue to impressive popularity of the league.

