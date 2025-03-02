Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lionel Messi will miss Sunday night’s match at the Houston Dynamo, and the team wants to make things right with fans.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that the Inter Miami star did not travel to Houston for the match. According to the Herald, a team source said Messi is not injured, but did not travel “because of a coach’s decision to rest him due to the congested team schedule.”

That’s bad news for fans, some of whom paid well over $200 for tickets to the match. That prompted the Dynamo to post the following message on X Saturday, offering fans who attend the match complimentary tickets to a future event.

“The recently shared player status report for the match did not include forward Lionel Messi, but it has been reported he did not make the trip to Houston. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent,” the Dynamo posted.

“Fans who attend tomorrow night’s match can claim a complimentary ticket to a future Dynamo match this season. Additional details will be provided early next week.”



Messi, the highest paid player in MLS history and an international legend, has that kind of drawing power, prompting even people who know little or nothing about soccer to attend or watch a match out of curiosity. While many fans on social media who claimed to have purchased tickets were upset, others praised the team for making the offer.

It’s not the first time an MLS team has made such a guarantee based on Messi’s availability. When Messi missed an August 2024 match against the Chicago Fire, the team offered ticker vouchers for fans.