Glenn Davis is out as the Houston Dynamo’s play-by-play announcer after spending 20 seasons as the voice of the franchise.

Davis posted a statement on social media on Thursday, revealing that the club relieved him of his duties in December. His departure ends a run that started with Houston’s inaugural MLS season in 2006, when he called both of the franchise’s MLS Cup championships in 2006 and ’07.

“It is my sincere hope that one day the priority of the Houston Dynamo truly shifts — to being a soccer club in the fullest sense of the word, one that values the game itself as much as investment and business decisions,” Glenn Davis wrote. “I say this because I care deeply. I believe this club is underachieving in too many areas and has failed to be relevant in a city that lives and breathes the sport. This city, you the fans, and the early legacy of the Dynamo deserve more. It is sad that those that care deeply seemed to be deemed a threat.”

The Dynamo released a brief statement Thursday thanking Davis without addressing his criticisms.

“Thank you to Glenn Davis for his years of passion and dedication to calling Houston Dynamo matches,” the club said. “His voice has been part of so many memorable moments for our club and our fans. Please join us in celebrating Glenn’s commitment to growing the game and wishing him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Davis’s exit comes less than a year after the Dynamo announced in February 2025 that he would return for the club’s 20th MLS season. Team president Pat Onstad said at the time that Davis’s return “marks a truly monumental moment in the team’s history” and praised him for calling “our inaugural season and our unforgettable back-to-back MLS Cup runs in 2006 and 2007.”

Davis broadcast Houston home matches through the local radio option on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV during the 2025 season. He also hosts “Soccer Matters with Glenn Davis” on ESPN 97.5 in Houston multiple nights per week, which the club described in February as “the longest-running English soccer program in the state of Texas.”

The Dynamo have not announced Davis’ replacement for the 2026 season.