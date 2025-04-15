Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

At this point, everyone is well aware of the restrictive broadcast deal between MLS and Apple. This deal keeps the vast majority of the league’s games on the Apple TV+ app, with most of those broadcasts requiring an MLS Season Pass subscription. Sans the 32 games that Fox Sports broadcasts between Fox and FS1 each season, MLS is extremely limited when it comes to exposure on linear television.

However, some teams seem to be doing their best to circumvent these restrictions and re-air their games on traditional television.

According to an announcement by FC Dallas on Monday, the team has struck a deal with local TV channel KDFI to show full matches on tape delay. Dallas is the second MLS club to reach such a deal, with the first being Charlotte FC back in March.

Under the terms of the agreement, matches will be shown with a two—or three-day delay. Per the announcement, while Apple still owns exclusive live rights over every MLS match, teams are free to reach tape-delay deals with local broadcasters so long as games are shown at least 48 hours after they are contested.

The arrangement can provide local MLS sides with much-needed linear television exposure. Many have criticized the league’s new deal with Apple for putting MLS out of sight and out of mind. Last month, one MLS team executive said that the league needs to “end the deal with Apple” in favor of more traditional television exposure.

While these tape-delay deals will not be ideal for the diehard fan who follows every game, they can be an entry point for casual viewers who stumble across their local team’s broadcast. And the timeline of the tape delay aligns perfectly for maximum exposure.

As it stands, MLS teams play most of their fixtures on Saturday evenings, a traditionally weak time for television viewing. A 48-hour delay would see these matches air on Tuesday nights on local broadcasters, a much stronger night for television viewing.

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach through this exciting collaboration with KDFI More 27,” FC Dallas Vice President of Broadcasting Gina Miller said in the announcement. “FC Dallas Rewind is another great way for fans across North Texas to connect with our team and experience every moment of the 2025 MLS season.”

Expect more MLS teams to strike similar deals to generate increased exposure on traditional platforms.