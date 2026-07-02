Oct 24, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; MLS Commissioner Don Garber presents the MLS Golden Boot award for the most goals scored during the regular season to Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) before the game against Nashville SC at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The United States, along with Canada and Mexico, is serving as a host nation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This summer’s rendition of the event has had no shortage of classic finishes and shocking finishes across the group stages and early part of the knockout rounds, leading many to question whether this has been the greatest World Cup in the event’s history, which stretches back to 1930.

On Monday, the USMNT gutted out a 2-0 knockout-round win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on its home soil at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, despite a controversial 64th-minute red card for the U.S.’s leading goalscorer, Folarin Balogun. Before kick-off on the West Coast, MLS commissioner Don Garber joined Fox’s outdoor studio set, in front of a roaring American crowd, to talk about the special moment soccer is having Stateside.

“It’s really about recognizing that this momentum didn’t start with the World Cup; it started in 2018 when we got the bid; seven new teams, nine new stadiums,” Garber said after Rob Stone asked how the MLS would capitalize on the energy surrounding the sport. “And with all of this energy, all this joy, all this excitement, we’re saying, ‘thanks world,’ when it’s all over, we’re gonna take it from here.”

How does @MLS capitalize on the momentum of the FIFA World Cup in North America? Commissioner @thesoccerdon joins the set to discuss pic.twitter.com/nzFYDaI1LV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2026

“Don’t ask me about hydration breaks!” Garber told former MLS and USMNT star-turned-Fox analyst Alexi Lalas, referencing the 2026 World Cup’s controversial hydration breaks, which occur every half regardless of the stadium or weather conditions.

Lalas immediately asked Garber whether the MLS would implement mandatory hydration breaks of its own.

“Who knows,” Garber responded. “Let’s see where the sport goes. When it’s really hot, the safety of our players is paramount, but as with anything else… I’m celebrating that today,” the commissioner said as he gestured at the raucous American crowd behind him.

Stone wrapped up the segment by asking Garber about Argentinian star Lionel Messi and the impact his masterful performance in the group stage has had on the MLS.

“There are GOATs, and then there’s the GOAT of all GOATs. I mean, this guy is setting records here; he’s setting records in Barcelona and Paris, and obviously having a player like him in our league, entertaining the world, and bringing such attention to Inter Miami and MLS has been great. We love him, and he loves being here.”

The MLS season, which is on pause for the World Cup, will resume play on July 16.