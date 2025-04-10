Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer will not be making any wholesale changes to its schedule next year after the league’s Board of Governors did not vote on a proposal to align its season with the global calendar at a meeting on Thursday, per Alex Silverman of Sports Business Journal.

Breaking from @MLS Board of Governors: The league will not adopt the proposed fall-to-spring international schedule format coming out of the World Cup next summer. A switch to the global calendar is still on the table but would not happen until the 2027 season at the earliest.… pic.twitter.com/XfvKQqBQsJ — Alex M. Silverman🏒⚽️ (@AlexMSilverman) April 10, 2025

2026 was seen as an ideal year for MLS to consider a change to its schedule, as the league could have begun its season immediately following the World Cup, which was hosted predominantly in the United States. Proponents of the move suggest it would help the league align with other major domestic leagues worldwide, thus making player transfers and international breaks more straightforward. Critics suggest that the move would unfairly hurt cold-weather teams, which would be forced to play a handful of matches in the winter months, hurting attendance.

Had the proposal been adopted, MLS would have contested its playoffs in May and June rather than late October to early December under the current format. Proponents of the new schedule believe that moving the league’s playoff inventory away from football season and into late spring and early summer would give the product more exposure. Instead of competing with the NFL and college football, MLS would be competing with the NBA and NHL playoffs.

A move to the global calendar would likely also give the league more favorable match windows on its sole linear television partner, Fox. The vast majority of Fox’s 32-match MLS schedule airs from March through May, before shifting its focus to baseball and football later in the year. If MLS had accepted today’s proposal, Fox could have aired more important game inventory rather than matches early in the regular season.

While these changes won’t be implemented for the 2026 season to capitalize on a post-World Cup boom, Silverman reports the proposal is “still on the table,” but it won’t happen until at least 2027.

MLS released a statement regarding the decision on Thursday afternoon.

A statement from Major League Soccer. pic.twitter.com/xS5FNjjcry — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 10, 2025

“Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors today authorized a second phase of exploration into a potential move to the international soccer calendar, along with a continued evaluation of the league’s regular season and playoff formats. Any potential changes would not take effect until the 2027 season at the earliest. This next phase will include additional consultation with key stakeholders and the development of a comprehensive transition plan.”

“We clearly have work to do to figure out whether or not we can move over the international calendar, and we’re not there yet,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber told Sports Business Journal. “No decision has been made, and frankly, sitting here today, I’m not sure whether or not we have all the support we need to be able to achieve that.”