Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It shouldn’t be a surprise when starting pitchers aren’t allowed to finish out no-hitters anymore — and yet, it still is. But with an eye on Paul Skenes’ long-term health, the Pittsburgh Pirates are willing to sacrifice a potential no-hitter to keep their pitching prospect fresh.

In an age when fewer and fewer pitchers are going the distance and not allowing pitchers to cap 100 pitches, Skenes doesn’t exactly stand alone. But as he carried a no-hitter through seven innings with 99 pitches to his name, the 22-year-old All-Star defies expectations.

Skenes‘ dominant performance torn those between wanting to see him complete the historic feat and acknowledging the need to protect his young arm. With each out, the tension inside the dugout likely mounted, as manager Derek Shelton had a decision to make as Skenes inched closer to etching his name in baseball lore.

The Pirates have been very good about not letting Skenes throw too many pitches. He was coming off a start in which he threw a career-high 107 pitches in a 14-2 win over the New York Mets last Friday. Having struck out 11 Milwaukee Brewers batters, he threw six innings; he entered the seventh and could record three outs on six pitches.

But the Pirates would not push the envelope — not even with the All-Star Break looming. And whether you agree with Shelton’s decision or not, Skenes will probably start next week’s All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, for the National League. Surely, that probably wasn’t a factor, but protecting the player from himself was.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead — one they’d hold onto – and are theoretical contenders in the NL. Despite being 45-48, Thursday’s win has them just 2.5 games back of the Mets (and San Diego Padres) for the third wild card spot. So, while Shelton had an eye on the second half, others across the sport had their eyes on the prize.

And let’s say those across sports media weren’t thrilled that the Pirates handled Skenes with kid gloves. Take radio host Zach Gelb, for example, who was incredulous that Skenes didn’t come back out for the eighth inning. Gelb blasted the decision on his Infinity Sports Network (formerly CBS Sports Radio) show.

I lost my mind when I found out that the Pirates pulled Paul Skenes while he was throwing a no-hitter on 99 pitches. @InfSportsNet pic.twitter.com/bR4cEG6CmB — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) July 11, 2024

“They took him out? No! Are you serious? They took him out of the game?” asked Gelb. “That’s insufferable. That’s terrible. 99 pitches, he just had — stop. He just had six pitches to get through the bottom of the seventh. He pitched 107 against the Mets. And this guy, who’s the biggest draw right now in Major League Baseball, you take him out? How do you take him out?

“Oh, that’s terrible. This is the problem with Major League Baseball. Screw the numbers. Screw the analytics. Stop! Ugh. Derek Shelton, Ben Cherington, I hate you; I despise you. Everyone’s watching; everyone’s loving this. He’s got a no-hitter. He’s been sensational through his first 11 starts. He’s going to the damn All-Star Game. And this guy has a no-hitter, and you take him out? You’re not kidding with me? They actually took him out of the game?

“That’s trash. That’s trash. Terrible…That’s just pathetic.”

[Zach Gelb]